Taiwan’s Chiayi promotes pineapple exports to Japan

Chiayi County officials visited Japan this week to promote pineapple exports, launching the campaign with an in-store event at an Aruk supermarket in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The initiative combined retail promotion with cultural and sports exchanges aimed at increasing visibility in the Japanese market.

During the event, pineapples from Chiayi were presented through tastings, store sales, and local media coverage, according to CNA. Magistrate Weng Chang-liang attended the launch and engaged directly with consumers sampling the fruit. Officials positioned pineapple as one of Chiayi's key export products in Japan.

Export volumes to Japan have fluctuated in recent years. Chiayi shipped 550 tons of Golden Diamond and Milk pineapples in 2023, rising to 750 tons in 2024, before declining to 700 tons in 2025 due to weather-related challenges.

The delegation also incorporated cultural elements into the program. A sky-lantern wish ceremony was held in Yamaguchi as part of the outreach. Officials visited Hofu Tenmangu Shrine, where Chiayi had previously donated an Alishan cypress offertory box.

In addition, the delegation met with basketball players from Yamaguchi Patsfive in Ube, where pineapples were exchanged for a commemorative jersey as part of the promotional activities.

Chiayi's agriculture department indicated that it will continue to develop its position in the Japanese market through retail partnerships, brand promotion, and exchange initiatives.

Source: Taiwan News