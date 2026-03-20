Indian horticulture output rises as production expands

India's horticulture sector continues to expand, with updated estimates for 2024–25 and early projections for 2025–26 indicating growth in both area and production. According to figures presented by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, horticulture is playing an increasing role in the country's farm economy.

Total cultivated area increased from 290.86 lakh hectares in 2023–24 to 301.36 lakh hectares in 2024–25, a rise of 3.61 per cent. Production reached 3707.38 lakh tons, up 4.51 per cent year-on-year. For 2025–26, output is projected at 3708.46 lakh tons, indicating stable volumes.

Fruits and vegetables account for the largest share of horticulture output. Fruit production reached 1176.49 lakh tons in 2024–25, supported by banana, mango, citrus, and guava. Vegetable production rose to 2177.97 lakh tons, with increases across multiple crops.

In key staple categories, onion production rose to 307.67 lakh tons, reflecting a near 27 per cent increase. Potato output also increased, while tomato production is expected to recover in 2025–26 following a decline in 2024–25.

Other horticulture segments also recorded expansion. Area under flowers increased by more than 25 per cent, with production rising by over 20 per cent. Aromatic and medicinal plants showed growth in both area and output. Spice production also expanded, including cumin, turmeric, and garlic.

Plantation crops recorded a decline in 2024–25, although projections for 2025–26 indicate a recovery in both area and production.

The data reflects ongoing changes in crop composition, with increased emphasis on fruits, vegetables, and other high-value crops. Government measures, including irrigation, technology adoption, post-harvest systems, cold chain development, and market linkages, are supporting these trends.

According to the minister, the sector is contributing to income generation, dietary diversification, and export activity.

Source: AgroSpectrum