Indian hail and rain damage fruit and vegetable crops in Maharashtra

Unseasonal rain, strong winds, and hail affected parts of Akola and Amravati districts on Thursday evening, impacting standing rabi crops and fruit orchards and adding to earlier losses reported in the region.

In Akola, areas of Akot tehsil, including Savra and Manchanpur, reported rainfall with hail. In Amravati, villages such as Vanoja and Wadnergangai in Daryapur tehsil also experienced hail events.

Fruit crops, including oranges, watermelons, bananas, and mangoes, recorded fruit drop and physical damage due to hail. Standing onion fields were flattened and waterlogged, affecting both yield and quality. In some locations, harvested produce was also affected.

The India Meteorological Department had issued warnings of gusty winds, rainfall, and possible hail. Some growers initiated early harvesting, but the intensity of the weather limited the ability to protect crops. The region had already experienced losses during the previous Kharif season.

Farmers have requested damage assessments and compensation. Officials stated that preliminary surveys are in progress and that relief measures will follow. Authorities have advised farmers to remain alert as intermittent rainfall and strong winds may continue in isolated areas.

The weather also affected the Gudi Padwa festival at Sant Lakhaji Maharaj Sansthan. Visitors from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat were present, but rainfall and wind damaged stalls, resulting in losses for traders. Some activities were interrupted, and vehicles were affected by muddy conditions. No casualties were reported.

Source: The Live Nagpur