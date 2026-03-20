Kyrgyzstan seeks EAEU duty cuts on food imports

Kyrgyzstan has requested that partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) remove import duties on selected food products to limit the impact of global inflation on domestic prices, according to a government statement.

The proposal was presented during a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Moscow on March 13. Kyrgyz authorities indicated that economic conditions differ from those of larger member states, requiring more flexible trade measures.

The proposal includes products linked to food security, such as fruits and vegetables. Authorities state that removing duties on these items could lower import costs and reduce the effect of global price increases on the domestic market.

"We are seeing rising inflation worldwide, including for the goods we import, particularly agricultural products. In effect, when we import goods at higher prices, we are also importing inflation. Eliminating duties will help reduce the cost of these products," said Elimbek Kanybek uulu, head of the EAEU Coordination Department, at a press conference in Bishkek.

The list of goods and volume thresholds for preferential treatment is expected to be published within a month following EEC approval.

Kyrgyzstan has previously applied similar measures. According to Kanybek Uulu, the temporary suspension of duties on meat imports contributed to a price reduction of around 10%.

Food security remains a policy focus. President Sadyr Japarov stated that Kyrgyzstan is self-sufficient in six of nine staple food items in the national food basket. The government aims to increase domestic production of the remaining products, including flour, vegetable oil, and selected fruit categories.

Future price developments are expected to depend on global commodity trends and EAEU decisions on trade preferences and tariffs.

Source: The Times of Central Asia