RubyRed kiwifruit volumes reach 18,000 tons across 16 markets

More than five million trays, or 18,000 tons, of Zespri's RubyRed™ kiwifruit will be available across 16 markets this season.

The increased volume, up from three million trays last year as more orchards reach commercial production, will include first-time availability in Australia, Vietnam, and Canada.

CEO Jason Te Brake says RubyRed kiwifruit contributes to the start of Zespri's sales season, including in markets receiving the variety for the first time.

© Zespri

"RubyRed Kiwifruit is the first of our kiwifruit harvested each season, helping create excitement and secure early shelf space ahead of our SunGold and Green kiwifruit - something we saw last season with strong sales and positive feedback from our markets."

"Building on last year's introduction of RubyRed in the United States and volume growth in North America over recent seasons, we're now able to expand beyond the Western States and into Canada."

RubyRed volume to the U.S. will triple this year, with retail sales expected to begin in mid-April. Volumes will also increase in China and Japan, with sales programs already underway in China. RubyRed kiwifruit is also available in New Zealand.

Mr. Te Brake says sales programs have started, with demand in China reported as strong.

"Our first 25,000 trays of RubyRed in Shanghai largely sold out to key distributors and retailers, supported by our greater use of e-commerce platforms such as Douyin - the local version of TikTok - with around four days' worth of sales from traditional channels completed in approximately four hours."

© Zespri

"RubyRed's shorter shelf life means it's typically available for around eight weeks. It contains antioxidants such as anthocyanins, and is a source of folate, potassium, and vitamins C and E. RubyRed is also helping attract new and younger consumers to the kiwifruit category, as well as the wider fruit category."

To support volume growth, in late 2025, Zespri commercialised an additional red variety, Red80, to extend the selling season. Red80 is harvested later than the Red19 cultivar and has a longer storage life. Both varieties will be marketed under the RubyRed trademark.

A total of 100 hectares of Red80 licences will be made available to growers in May 2026. Red80 is expected to reach commercial volumes in 2028.

For more information:

Anna Cross

Zespri

Tel: +64 27 316 7777

Email: [email protected]

www.zespri.com