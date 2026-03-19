Chinese potatoes enter market at lower prices in Kyrgyzstan

Potatoes imported from China are present on the market in Kyrgyzstan and are sold openly as imported products, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. Monitoring in Bishkek and Osh confirmed that there are no cases of Chinese potatoes being sold as local produce.

Retail prices for imported potatoes are currently about 4 som lower than domestic products. Chinese potatoes are sold at 38–40 som (€0.40–0.42) per kg, while locally grown potatoes retail at 42–44 som (€0.44–0.46). Wholesale prices for domestic potatoes range between 35–40 som (€0.37–0.42).

Authorities state there are no grounds to restrict imports from China due to international trade obligations. Domestic producers also export agricultural products to China under the same framework.

Farmers were advised to sell stored potatoes promptly. According to market participants, some producers are holding stock in anticipation of higher prices. Specialists warn that prolonged storage may lead to spoilage and financial losses. Early potatoes from the Aravan district are expected to enter the market soon, which is likely to limit further price increases.

Source: 24.kg