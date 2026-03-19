Azerbaijan boosts garlic exports and resumes shipments to Kazakhstan

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 242.7 tonnes of garlic worth $346,200, representing a 40% increase in volume and a 29% rise in value compared to 2024, according to official statistics. Russia remained the main export market, receiving 242.2 tonnes (+57%) valued at $339,100 (+58%). Exports to Saudi Arabia declined to 0.3 tonnes (-85%) worth $6,900 (-82%).
Notably, Azerbaijan resumed shipments to Kazakhstan, exporting 0.15 tonnes worth approximately $200, marking the first return to this market in nearly six years. Despite growing exports, Azerbaijan still relies heavily on imports. In 2024, China supplied 44.4% of imported garlic, and Iran 37% of the total 978 tonnes imported.
Source: media.az