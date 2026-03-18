Rwandan avocado exports hit by Middle East flight disruptions

Rwandan avocado exporters are reporting losses following disruptions in the Middle East, which remains the primary destination for shipments. More than 90 per cent of Rwanda's avocados are exported to Dubai, and recent flight suspensions linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have affected delivery schedules for perishable produce.

Exporters indicate that the disruption has affected harvest planning and market access. Annie Justine Uwamahoro, Managing Director of ABCD Great Life Ltd and General Secretary of the Horticulture Exporters Association of Rwanda, said that although exporters access multiple markets, Dubai remains the main destination.

"The abrupt suspension of flights disrupted our planned harvests, and avocados cannot be stored for long because they are highly perishable," she said.

Exporters mainly ship Hass and Fuerte varieties. Uwamahoro noted that six companies have been affected due to limited market access for harvested fruit. She estimated losses from harvested avocados at more than Rwf100 million (US$72,000), with additional losses linked to returned shipments.

Exporters also report limited access to insurance for perishable goods. Uwamahoro said this increases exposure to losses when logistics disruptions occur.

"When flights are disrupted, harvested produce can go to waste. Protecting the country's export reputation is also critical," she said.

She called for support to diversify export markets and develop financial risk management tools. "The Middle East is no longer reliable. We need support to access alternative markets and explore financial safeguards, such as insurance, to mitigate risks beyond our control," she said.

Government authorities are assessing the situation. Prudence Sebahizi, Minister of Trade and Industry, said the impact on exporters and products is under review.

"Very soon, we expect to have clarity on the affected products, exporters, and their current markets," Sebahizi said.

The government is also exploring alternative destinations, including markets in Asia. "We are looking at markets such as China and India. We will support exporters to penetrate these markets," he said.

Sebahizi added that any measures to address financial losses will be evaluated by relevant stakeholders, with coordination involving the National Agricultural Export Development Board and the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

Source: The New Times