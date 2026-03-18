Indian rainfall improves mango crop outlook in Kangra

Mid-March rainfall has provided relief to mango and other fruit growers in the lower Kangra region, following a prolonged dry period that was affecting fruit crops. The rainfall is expected to support fruit setting in mango orchards in the coming weeks and has improved physiological processes in sub-tropical fruit crops such as mango, litchi, and citrus.

According to experts, the rainfall supports tree growth, sap movement, and leaf activity, contributing to photosynthesis. Adequate soil moisture is expected to support the development of young fruit and reduce premature fruit drop. Mango cultivation in Kangra district covers around 22,000 hectares, with an annual production of approximately 25,000 tons, according to the state Horticulture Department.

Vipon Guleria, Associate Director of the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station at Jachh in Nurpur, said the rainfall will influence fruit setting and yield. Moist conditions from the recent rainfall may reduce flower shedding, bud drop, and fruitlet loss, supporting productivity.

At the same time, experts indicate that a shift from dry to wet conditions may increase the risk of fungal infections in fruit crops. The Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station has issued an advisory to mango growers.

Rajesh Kaler, Principal Scientist at the station, advised farmers to follow recommended practices for managing fungal diseases as prescribed by the Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the recommended spray schedule to control fungal infections.

Kaler stated that recent rainfall may also reduce pest pressure from mango hopper and mango psylla, as well as leaf miner in citrus crops. He recommended spraying imidacloprid (50 ml) and hexaconazole (100 ml) mixed in 200 litres of water after fruit setting.

Improved soil moisture, combined with warm temperatures and sunlight in the coming period, is expected to support flowering and fruit development. However, growers are advised to monitor conditions, as higher moisture levels under warm conditions may also favor fungal disease development.

The rainfall is also expected to support vegetable crops such as cucumber, watermelon, pumpkins, squash, and gourds, contributing to flowering and fruit development. At the same time, growers are advised to take precautions against fungal diseases linked to increased moisture levels.

Source: The Tribune