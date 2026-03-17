Philippines launches US$800 million South Luzon container terminal

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has launched the South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT) as construction progresses on what will be the Philippines' second-largest terminal.

The US$800 million terminal, located about 110 kilometers south of Manila within the Bauan International Port in Batangas, is intended to expand trade capacity in Southern Luzon and the wider Philippines. It will support industrial and manufacturing activities, including cargo linked to energy and industrial projects, and will complement Manila's port operations.

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The launch was attended by Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez and Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno, along with other national and local officials.

ICTSI executive vice president Christian R. Gonzalez acknowledged the role of government support in advancing the project. "It's never easy to take the first step. Having a vision is one thing, but making it happen on the ground requires a strong partnership with local leaders who are committed to delivering critical infrastructure," he said.

SLCT is located in a cove on Batangas Bay and is scheduled for completion in 2028. At full development, the terminal will have an 800-meter quay, 38 hectares of yard space, an 18-meter berth depth, and capacity exceeding two million TEUs annually.

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Phase 1 includes marine works and the construction of a 425-meter quay for super post-Panamax vessels, with construction planned from May to September 2027 and equipment delivery scheduled for August 2027. Once operational, the terminal is expected to add capacity within ICTSI's network.

The facility will include equipment such as ship-to-shore cranes, rail-mounted gantries, carriers, and handlers. Access to the terminal will be via the Bauan–San Pascual–Batangas–STAR route and South Luzon tollways, with additional connectivity under consideration.

The project forms part of the government's infrastructure program.

© ICTSIFor more information:

International Container Terminal Services

Tel: +63 2 8245 4101

www.ictsi.com