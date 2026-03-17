Indian banana prices drop 73.9% as growers protest

Banana farmers in Anantapur, India, staged a protest in front of the collectorate, citing a sharp decline in prices and limited market demand. Prices dropped from around ₹23,000 (US$277) per ton a month ago to about ₹6,000 (US$72) per ton. Farmers linked the decline partly to export disruptions associated with conflict in West Asia.

Farmers reported that only about 40 per cent of production was sold when prices were higher, while nearly 60 per cent remains unsold in orchards due to limited buyer activity. Growers called for a minimum procurement price of at least ₹15,000 (US$181) per ton and proposed government procurement for distribution through the Midday Meal Scheme and Anganwadi Services.

In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, growers reported similar conditions following a decline in Nendran banana prices. Producers indicated that returns from sales are below production costs, affecting repayment capacity for loans secured through private banks.

One farmer stated, "Many farmers had pledged household jewellery in private banks, hoping to repay the loans with the profits from this season's harvest. However, due to the sudden crash in prices, they are now unable even to pay the interest and fear they may only be able to redeem their pledged valuables next year. We urged the government to provide compensation to banana farmers affected by the price fall. Government could procure bananas directly from farmers and sell them to neighbouring states to prevent further losses."

Another grower noted that production costs have increased to nearly ₹200,000 (US$2,410) per acre, equivalent to about ₹494,000 (US$5,950) per hectare, including inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, support poles, and labour. He said, "The sudden fall in prices has come as a major shock for banana growers. Farmers in areas such as Vayalur are currently harvesting their crops and sending them to markets, but the income from sales is far below the cost of cultivation… The cost of cultivating bananas has risen to nearly Rs 2 lakh per acre, including expenses for fertilisers, pesticides, support poles, and labour. With the current market price, farmers are unable to recover even these basic costs, leading to heavy financial losses."

Growers in both regions are seeking government intervention to stabilize prices and support market access.

Sources: Deccan Chronicle, The News Mill