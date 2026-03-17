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Nepal's Madhesh mango production forecast to rise around 60%

Mango farms and orchards across all eight districts of Madhesh Province in Nepal have recorded increased flowering this season. Production is expected to rise if orchards are not affected by strong winds, hailstorms, or the Madhuwa disease.

According to Senior Crops Officer Pradeep Kumar Yadav of the Agricultural Development Directorate, initial assessments indicate that mango production could increase by around 60 per cent compared to last year. Mango cultivation in the province covers approximately 30,800 hectares. If weather conditions remain stable, total production is projected to exceed 400,000 tons.

In Madhesh, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Siraha, and Saptari are key production areas. The province accounts for about 76 per cent of Nepal's total mango output. Varieties grown include Maldaha, Bambai, Kalkattiya, Amrapali, Dashahari, Nakuawa, Kerawa, Biju, and Sipiya.

Production is mainly supplied to domestic markets, including Kathmandu and other urban centers across the country.

Source: My Republica

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