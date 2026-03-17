Bengaluru fruit prices fall as watermelon and banana supply rises

Fruit prices across Bengaluru, India, have declined following increased supply and disruptions in export channels. Higher volumes of watermelons, muskmelons, bananas, and pineapples are entering local markets, including K R Market.

Wholesale prices have come under pressure as supply exceeds demand. Watermelon prices fell by ₹7 (US$0.08) per kilogram within a week, while banana prices dropped by ₹15 (US$0.18) compared to last month. Pineapple volumes have also increased.

Market participants link the situation to high local production combined with limited export movement related to the West Asia conflict. As export flows slow, more products are directed to domestic markets.

While increased production supports availability, it has disrupted price formation. Demand has remained unchanged, but higher volumes have reduced returns for growers.

Bumper harvests are influenced by multiple factors, including rainfall, temperature, soil conditions, and pest management. Increased production may also result from synchronized harvesting, use of high-yield varieties, irrigation expansion, and production techniques.

Some producers are seeking alternative export markets. Reports indicate that mango growers from Karnataka are targeting destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Large harvest cycles can also be linked to periodic production patterns in certain crops. In some cases, trees produce higher volumes every two to five years, depending on climatic conditions such as rainfall and sunlight during flowering periods.

The current market situation reflects a combination of production levels and trade flow constraints, with pricing outcomes driven by supply availability and demand conditions.

Source: Deccan Herald