Egypt increases exports to Gulf as conflict disrupts trade

Egypt has announced plans to increase agricultural exports to Arab markets, particularly Gulf countries, to maintain the flow of food products during the ongoing regional conflict.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation said the Central Administration of Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine is working to facilitate market access for agricultural exports to Arab destinations, with a focus on the Gulf region. The initiative is aimed at maintaining trade flows and supporting the regional food supply.

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk instructed authorities to monitor regional developments and assess their impact on trade and supply chains, while facilitating agricultural exports to Arab countries. Coordination has taken place with agricultural quarantine authorities in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine reported increased demand in some Arab markets for Egyptian crops, including peppers, lettuce, and lemons.

The Ministry stated that efforts are ongoing to strengthen the position of Egyptian agricultural exports in regional and international markets. "This initiative will increase the volume of agricultural exports, maximize their returns, support the national economy, and reinforce Egypt's role as a reliable partner in achieving food security for neighboring countries in the region."

The measures come in the context of escalating tensions in the region. Since 28 February, military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have affected parts of the Middle East. Retaliatory actions have targeted U.S. military bases and locations in Gulf states and Israel, while reported strikes have also affected oil infrastructure in countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Source: Egypt Today