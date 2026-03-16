Turkestan region faces vegetable storage deficit, new facilities planned

The Turkestan region of Kazakhstan is facing a shortage of vegetable storage capacity, according to information from the regional administration. Currently, 12 vegetable storage facilities operate in the region with a total capacity of 17,800 tonnes. However, available infrastructure does not meet demand.

According to regional estimates, the shortage of storage capacity reaches 137,900 tonnes for year-round storage, 68,900 tonnes for six-month storage, and 34,500 tonnes for a three-month period. Overall, the administration estimates the current deficit at 16,700 tonnes.

To address the problem, the region plans to build four new storage facilities with a combined capacity of 9,500 tonnes. By the end of this year, three facilities with a total capacity of 4,500 tonnes are expected to be commissioned. The projects require 2.6 billion tenge in investment. The fourth facility, designed to store 5,000 tonnes of vegetables, is scheduled to open next year with an estimated cost of 5.3 billion tenge.

Local authorities are encouraging private investors to participate in the development of storage infrastructure. Entrepreneurs can apply for preferential loans for projects involving the construction or expansion of potato and vegetable storage facilities with capacities starting from 1,000 tonnes.

Storage facilities must be equipped with ventilation systems, and when necessary, with refrigeration equipment and warehouse machinery. The state also offers partial reimbursement of investment costs: 50% for refrigeration equipment, 40% for ventilation systems, and 40% for mixed climate-control systems.

The maximum eligible construction cost is set at 85,225 tenge per tonne of capacity for new facilities and 42,613 tenge per tonne for expansions. Subsidies may also cover refrigerated units, forklifts, and plastic containers with a capacity of at least 200 kg.

Source: lsm.kz