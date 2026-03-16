Iran food export ban disrupts produce supply to Russia

Iran's temporary ban on the export of food and agricultural products is affecting supply flows to regional markets, including Russia, where imports of Iranian produce play a role during parts of the marketing season.

Food and agricultural products account for more than 60 per cent of Iran's total supplies to the Russian market. During certain periods of the season, Russia depends on imports of Iranian fruit and vegetables.

"We recommend taking this ban into account when conducting foreign economic activities," the press service of the Russian Trade Mission in Tehran said.

According to Tamara Reshetnikova, general director of Growth Technologies, Iran supplies vegetables, including eggplants and sweet peppers, to the European part of Russia. From December to June, Iran's share in supplies of these vegetables reaches about 40 per cent.

Iran also exports celery and cabbage of the half-cabbage type, including varieties such as iceberg and romano. These products could theoretically be replaced by supplies from other countries, although alternative sources are reported to be more expensive.

In addition to vegetables and salads, Iran supplies watermelons and kiwis to the Russian market. This was stated in the portal "Around the World" by Irina Koziy, head of the project "Berry Academy" and general director of IA FruitNews.

"If the flow of Iranian products is interrupted, in the near future, Russians may feel the shortage of kiwis, salads, and watermelons. And in the event of a prolonged disruption, the global pistachio market will suffer – Iran is one of the key players here. And this will pull prices down with it."

Export statistics from Iran indicate that in 2023 the country supplied 55,000 tons of stone fruits, 73,900 tons of citrus fruits, and 17,600 tons of fresh grapes to Russia.

The Iranian government introduced a temporary ban on exports of all food and agricultural products beginning March 3, with no end date announced. Authorities said the decision was taken to ensure the domestic food supply during the ongoing military situation in the country.

According to Logos Press, authorities in Tajikistan were among the first to express concern about the export restrictions, alongside trading companies in other Central Asian countries.

Source: Logos Press