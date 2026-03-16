Concerns are increasing in Hong Kong's fresh food market following repeated cases of counterfeit imported fruit found in retail outlets, including strawberries falsely marketed as Japanese produce.

In a recent incident, strawberries labelled as originating from Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan were discovered at a neighbourhood fruit stall. The fruit reportedly deteriorated quickly after purchase, prompting online criticism and raising questions about food quality and safety.

Legislative Councillor Steven Ho said the case should not be treated as a routine consumer dispute. He stated that repeated cases of counterfeit fruit point to weaknesses in the regulation and traceability of fresh produce, which could affect Hong Kong's position as an international food trading hub.

After the incident, the Hong Kong office of the Kumamoto Prefectural Government issued guidance to help consumers identify authentic products. Ho noted that misrepresentation of origin had also appeared previously at a local agricultural produce fair, where fruit was incorrectly labelled as locally grown.

Ho said food trade and retail are central to Hong Kong's consumer economy. According to him, the market depends on import controls, quality assurance systems, and brand credibility to maintain trust.

In the latest case, the strawberries were not only incorrectly branded but were also reported to show signs of mould shortly after purchase. Ho said such incidents can affect consumer confidence and create competition issues for legitimate importers and retailers.

He added that the case revealed gaps in retail-level oversight and product traceability, including inconsistent labelling practices. Information provided by overseas producers to confirm authenticity had not effectively reached retailers or consumers.

Ho called for a coordinated enforcement response involving several government departments, including the Food and Environmental Hygiene authorities. He said inspections should increase and penalties should be imposed on those selling counterfeit products. He also highlighted the need for improved reporting channels to protect consumer rights.

Ho said the incident also highlights the need for further development in the industry's traceability systems. With the government planning to introduce a unified brand for local agricultural and fisheries products this year, he proposed creating a digital traceability platform that would allow consumers to scan codes to access information on product origin, inspection reports, and certification status.

For imported products, the platform could include approved soDimsum Dailyurce lists, explanations of certification marks, alerts regarding counterfeit goods, and procedures for submitting complaints.

Ho said Hong Kong should aim to develop a traceability and certification framework for food products to support transparency and maintain consumer trust, ensuring that "Hong Kong food" remains associated with safety and reliability.

Source: Dimsum Daily