Kenya targets India to expand macadamia exports

Kenya's macadamia industry is seeking expanded market access as the newly elected board of the Macadamia Association of Kenya (MACNUT) takes office. One of the board's priorities is identifying new export destinations, with India highlighted as a target market due to its population of more than 1.4 billion.

The initiative follows continued demand in established markets, including the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and the Middle East, where Kenyan macadamia nuts are already present.

Pally Muthathai, the newly elected chairperson of MACNUT's two-year board, said the association intends to strengthen its position in regional and international markets by mobilizing members and increasing collaboration across the value chain.

"We have the potential to increase our production beyond the current capacity if we continue to train farmers on good agricultural practices and roll out seedling distribution initiatives," he said.

"These will improve yields and quality, helping us to meet market specifications and unlock higher-value opportunities," Muthathai said.

Kenya remains one of the world's leading producers of macadamia nuts. Annual production is around 51,000 tons with a value of approximately US$36.98 million, and about 95 per cent of output is exported.

"Kenya has the capacity to export over 6,500 tonnes of kernel annually, but every year has its own dynamics, and market demand may not always absorb all production as anticipated."

The new leadership plans to increase farmer membership in the association to strengthen representation and advocacy. Collaboration with stakeholders across the agricultural value chain, including government agencies, processors, exporters, and farming cooperatives, is also being promoted.

"We want all members to join because unity is the only way we can drive the industry forward," Muthathai said.

MACNUT is working with the World Macadamia Organisation and other partners to promote Kenyan nuts in emerging markets, particularly in Asia, where per capita nut consumption is increasing.

The sector continues to face structural challenges affecting farmer returns and export performance. One area of debate has been restrictions on exporting raw, in-shell macadamia nuts. Regulators state that the export ban supports domestic processing and job creation, while some farmers and traders say the measure limits market access and reduces farm gate prices, particularly in markets such as China, where demand for nut-in-shell products is strong.

Industry stakeholders have also raised concerns about inconsistent maturity and grading at harvest, which can lower kernel recovery rates and affect compliance with standards required in export markets such as the EU.

MACNUT plans to promote training on good agricultural practices and post-harvest handling while supporting the adoption of improved seedlings and agronomic methods to raise productivity.

Source: The Star