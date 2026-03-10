Satkhira targets 70,900 tons of mangoes for 2025–26 season

Mango orchards in Satkhira district, Bangladesh, have entered the flowering stage as the 2025–26 season approaches harvest. The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has set a production target of 70,900 tons of mangoes for the season.

According to DAE data, mango cultivation in the district covers 4,137 hectares. Himsagar accounts for 1,555 hectares, followed by Amrapali on 899 hectares, Langra on 564 hectares, Gobindobhog on 382 hectares, and Gopalbhog on 219 hectares. Other varieties include Lata on 143 hectares, Mallika on 80 hectares, Bombay on 50 hectares, Haribhanga on two hectares, and other local varieties on 243 hectares.

At the sub-district level, cultivation includes 1,250 hectares in Satkhira Sadar, 658 hectares in Kalaroa, 715 hectares in Tala, 370 hectares in Debhata, 839 hectares in Kaliganj, 145 hectares in Ashashuni, and 160 hectares in Shyamnagar.

The district produced 70,880 tons of mangoes in the previous season. The production target for the current season has been set at 70,900 tons. Officials say the target may be reached if weather conditions remain stable.

The district currently has 5,299 mango orchards and 50,745 growers, including 351 registered farmers.

Shariful Islam, a mango grower from the Rajarbagan area in Satkhira Sadar, said the orchards have experienced higher flowering levels compared with previous seasons. "If there is no major natural calamity, we are expecting a good yield," he said.

Farmers have increased orchard management practices since flowering began. Following advice from agricultural officials, they are carrying out spraying and monitoring to reduce disease risks and support fruit setting. Measures are also being taken to reduce blossom drop.

Saiful Islam, deputy director of the Satkhira DAE, said local soil and climate conditions support mango cultivation. "Mangoes have been cultivated on 4,137 hectares this season, and we have set a production target of 70,900 tonnes," he said.

He added that field-level officials are advising growers on orchard management and disease control to support production targets.

Export volumes from the district have varied in recent years. Mango exports reached 180 tons in the 2022–23 fiscal year, declined to 60 tons in 2023–24, and increased to 72 tons in the 2024–25 season. Authorities are working toward a target of exporting at least 100 tons of mangoes in the current season.

