Azerbaijan increases tomato exports in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 172,864 tonnes of tomatoes worth $192.5 million (€177.1 million). According to the State Statistics Committee, export value increased by 10% compared with 2024, while export volume grew by 19%.
- Russia remained the main export destination. Azerbaijan supplied tomatoes to Russia worth $181.7 million (€167.2 million), which is 8% more than a year earlier. Export volume to Russia reached 166,113 tonnes, up 17%.
- Exports to Belarus totalled $7.8 million (€7.2 million) with a volume of 3,790 tonnes. This represents an increase of 53% in value and 60% in volume year on year.
- Shipments to Poland reached $1.4 million (€1.3 million) and 962 tonnes. Compared with 2024, exports increased by 71% in value and 74% in volume.
- Exports to Georgia amounted to $1.1 million (€1.0 million) and 1,685 tonnes, which is three times higher than the previous year in both value and volume.
- Supplies to Ukraine reached $281,000 (€259,000) and 242 tonnes. This is about three times higher in value and 2.7 times higher in volume compared with 2024.
Tomato imports into Azerbaijan remained limited. Imports from Turkmenistan totalled $673,700 (€619,000) and 635.52 tonnes. The value increased by 45% while the volume declined by 23%.
- Imports from Russia reached $536,800 (€493,000) and 536.2 tonnes. There were no deliveries from Russia in the previous year.
- Supplies from Iran amounted to $421,000 (€387,000) and 462 tonnes. This represents an increase of 3.6 times in value and 2.2 times in volume.
- Imports from Turkey totalled $86,000 (€79,000) and 80 tonnes. The value increased by 51% while the volume decreased by 7%.
- Imports from the Netherlands amounted to $500 (€460) and 0.05 tonnes. No deliveries from the Netherlands were recorded in 2024.
In 2024, Azerbaijan imported 1,184 tonnes of tomatoes, with 70% of the volume supplied by Turkmenistan.
