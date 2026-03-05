Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Azerbaijan increases tomato exports in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 172,864 tonnes of tomatoes worth $192.5 million (€177.1 million). According to the State Statistics Committee, export value increased by 10% compared with 2024, while export volume grew by 19%.

  • Russia remained the main export destination. Azerbaijan supplied tomatoes to Russia worth $181.7 million (€167.2 million), which is 8% more than a year earlier. Export volume to Russia reached 166,113 tonnes, up 17%.
  • Exports to Belarus totalled $7.8 million (€7.2 million) with a volume of 3,790 tonnes. This represents an increase of 53% in value and 60% in volume year on year.
  • Shipments to Poland reached $1.4 million (€1.3 million) and 962 tonnes. Compared with 2024, exports increased by 71% in value and 74% in volume.
  • Exports to Georgia amounted to $1.1 million (€1.0 million) and 1,685 tonnes, which is three times higher than the previous year in both value and volume.
  • Supplies to Ukraine reached $281,000 (€259,000) and 242 tonnes. This is about three times higher in value and 2.7 times higher in volume compared with 2024.

Tomato imports into Azerbaijan remained limited. Imports from Turkmenistan totalled $673,700 (€619,000) and 635.52 tonnes. The value increased by 45% while the volume declined by 23%.

  • Imports from Russia reached $536,800 (€493,000) and 536.2 tonnes. There were no deliveries from Russia in the previous year.
  • Supplies from Iran amounted to $421,000 (€387,000) and 462 tonnes. This represents an increase of 3.6 times in value and 2.2 times in volume.
  • Imports from Turkey totalled $86,000 (€79,000) and 80 tonnes. The value increased by 51% while the volume decreased by 7%.
  • Imports from the Netherlands amounted to $500 (€460) and 0.05 tonnes. No deliveries from the Netherlands were recorded in 2024.

In 2024, Azerbaijan imported 1,184 tonnes of tomatoes, with 70% of the volume supplied by Turkmenistan.

Source: abc.az

