Oman fruit and vegetable prices rise following supply disruptions

Retail prices for fruits and vegetables in Oman have increased during the Ramadan period as imports from several supplying countries have been disrupted by geopolitical developments. The situation has reduced the availability of a range of products in the local market.

Fruits and vegetables such as lime, bananas, garlic, ginger, carrots, grapes, watermelon, sweet melon, tomatoes, capsicum, and cabbage are reported to be in short supply or temporarily unavailable in some retail outlets.

Bananas from Ecuador that previously sold for 500 baisas (US$1.30) in Oman are now priced at about 900 baisas (US$2.34) in the local market. Watermelon and bananas are among the products affected by supply constraints.

"Some of the affected countries are either the origin countries or the re-export countries, including Iran and the UAE. Supply from these countries has been significantly impacted, and Oman is feeling the domino effect as prices have already increased," said Abdul Vaheed, managing director of Suhol al Fayha, a fruit and vegetable supplier and importer in Oman.

"Prices have increased for two reasons: lack of availability and panic buying by customers. We are seeing some people panic-buying for no reason," he added.

Due to reduced availability of fruits and vegetables in the domestic market, Oman has banned exports of locally produced crops. The Consumer Protection Authority said that exporting local crops during this period could lead to legal action.

Retail prices for several products have increased compared with previous levels. Indian bananas rose from RO 2.100 (US$5.46) to RO 2.800 (US$7.28), while Philippine bananas increased from RO 7.900 (US$20.54) to RO 10.800 (US$28.08).

Green cabbage increased from 600 baisas (US$1.56) to RO 2.400 (US$6.24), while red cabbage rose from 900 baisas (US$2.34) to RO 2.200 (US$5.72). Capsicum increased from RO 2.700 (US$7.02) to RO 3.300 (US$8.58).

Carrot prices moved from RO 1.200 (US$3.12) to RO 2.400 (US$6.24). Garlic and ginger both increased from RO 1.400 (US$3.64) to RO 3.000 (US$7.80).

Indian black grapes rose from RO 5.400 (US$14.04) to RO 6.500 (US$16.90), while Indian white grapes increased from RO 4.400 (US$11.44) to RO 5.500 (US$14.30).

Vietnamese limes increased from RO 3.300 (US$8.58) to RO 6.200 (US$16.12). Sweet melon declined slightly from RO 3.700 (US$9.62) to RO 3.500 (US$9.10). Tomato grade 1 increased from 800 baisas (US$2.08) to RO 2.000 (US$5.20). Watermelon prices rose from 260 baisas (US$0.68) to 300 baisas (US$0.78).

Source: Zawya