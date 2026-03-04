Australian avocado industry partners with Malaysian universities

Avocados Australia Ltd has formalised partnerships with Monash University Malaysia and the University of Wollongong (UOW) Malaysia to collaborate on nutrition research, culinary training, and industry engagement.

The national industry body signed a memorandum of understanding with Monash University Malaysia and a memorandum of agreement with UOW Malaysia to expand cooperation between the avocado industry and academic institutions.

Avocados Australia chairman Matthew Kleyn said the partnerships are intended to support cooperation between industry and academia and expand knowledge about avocados among students and consumers.

"Our collaboration with Monash University focuses on nutrition research, knowledge translation, and student engagement to support informed, evidence-based health choices.

"(Whereas) our partnership with the UOW Malaysia builds on the Australian Fruits Culinary Training Programme, which aims to equip culinary students with the knowledge and skills to incorporate premium Australian avocados into menu creation," he said at the signing ceremony.

According to Kleyn, the partnerships are funded through the ASEAN-Australia Centre, launched in 2025 by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. The initiative aims to strengthen economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between Australia and Southeast Asia.

"Through the programme, we aim to provide culinary students and emerging professionals with practical exposure to premium horticultural produce, global supply chains and modern culinary applications," Kleyn said during a press conference following the signing ceremony.

Kleyn also noted that the partnerships are linked to existing export activity. Australian avocado exports reached 18,487 tons in 2025, with a value of nearly A$100 million, equivalent to approximately US$66.5 million.

He said Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia accounted for 84 per cent of export volumes, with Malaysia representing an important market for the industry.

Commenting on Malaysia's five per cent sales and services tax on imported fruit, including avocados, Kleyn said the industry remains focused on product quality.

"Rather than focusing on the five per cent tax, what matters most is that when consumers choose to try an avocado, they receive an excellent-quality product. That has always been our focus and will continue to be our priority," he said.

Kleyn added that the industry's export strategy in Southeast Asia focuses on expanding overall consumption in addition to maintaining market share.

"In markets like Malaysia and Hong Kong, Australian avocados already hold around 70 per cent market share, possibly even slightly higher. So our focus is not only on increasing market share but also on increasing overall consumption.

"Currently, the average Malaysian consumes about 200 grams of avocado per year. In Australia, the average person consumes around five kilograms annually. Even that is not considered particularly high, but it shows there is significant room for growth in markets like Malaysia," he said.

The agreements were signed by Matthew Kleyn, Monash University Malaysia president and pro vice-chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, and UOW Malaysia vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Professor Dr Hiew Pang Leang.

Source: Bernama TV