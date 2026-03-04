India’s 2025–26 horticulture production forecast at 370.846 million tons

India's horticulture production reached approximately 370.738 million tons in the 2024–25 season, according to data presented by Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a press conference in Mussoorie. The figure represents a 4.51 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

The total area under horticulture cultivation increased to 30.136 million hectares. The first advance estimate for the 2025–26 season places total horticulture production at about 370.846 million tons.

Fruit production reached 117.649 million tons. Banana production was estimated at about 38.322 million tons, and mango production at 23.143 million tons. Vegetable production was projected at 217.797 million tons. According to the data presented, crops including onion, potato, green pepper, cauliflower, and okra recorded growth, while tomato production is projected to increase by more than 10 per cent in 2025–26.

Spice production is projected to reach 12.993 million tons. Production of garlic, ginger, cumin, and turmeric has also increased. Flower and medicinal crops have also recorded higher output.

The minister also presented data on horticulture in Uttarakhand. According to the third advance estimate for 2024–25, horticultural crops are cultivated on about 158,000 hectares in the state, with total production exceeding 1.033 million tons. Fruit production reached 360,000 tons and vegetable production 594,000 tons.

Chouhan said the government aims to develop Uttarakhand as a production area for high-value crops, natural farming, honey production, and export-oriented horticulture.

The minister also announced that the Seed Act and the Pesticide Act will soon be introduced in Parliament. According to Chouhan, the proposed laws aim to strengthen the supply of certified seeds and quality pesticides. Fines ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh, equivalent to approximately US$24,000 to US$60,000, may be imposed on suppliers of substandard seeds or poor-quality pesticides.

He said poor-quality seeds can damage crops and cause losses for farmers, adding that stricter legal measures will be introduced in such cases.

Chouhan also said the Agriculture Department is developing an artificial intelligence-based system under the Bharat Vistaar program. The system is intended to provide farmers with information on weather, seeds, markets, technology, and government schemes through a single platform.

