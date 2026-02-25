Bangladeshi potato growers hit by oversupply in Thakurgaon

As the potato harvest concludes in Thakurgaon, Bangladesh, growers report continued losses linked to oversupply and limited cold storage capacity. Farmers say unsold stocks from the previous season have depressed prices for newly harvested potatoes.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, potatoes were cultivated on 34,725 hectares last season, producing 868,125 tons. The district's 17 cold storage facilities have a combined capacity of 145,532 tons, well below total production. A large quantity of stored potatoes remained unsold as new supplies entered the market, increasing pressure on prices.

For the current season, potatoes were planted on 28,285 hectares against a target of 28,000 hectares, with output expected at 700,000 tons.

The Bangladesh Cold Storage Association stated that cooling operations, usually shut down on November 15, remained active for nearly an additional month due to unsold stocks. Even so, 25,000 sacks remained at Hawlader Cold Storage in Thakurgaon Sadar, and 18,000 sacks at Giant Cold Storage in Munshirhat at the season's end.

Farmers report selling below cost. Anwar Hossain cultivated 20 bighas, or approximately 2.67 hectares. With production costs of Tk22 to Tk25 per kilogram, or around US$0.20 to US$0.23, he sold at Tk12 to Tk14 per kilogram, or about US$0.11 to US$0.13. "I incurred heavy losses, so I did not cultivate potatoes this year," he said.

Khairul Haque stored 110 sacks but failed to recover storage costs and had to pay an additional Tk15,000, or approximately US$137, from personal savings. Shahabuddin stored 375 sacks but chose not to withdraw them after calculating withdrawal expenses of nearly Tk100,000, or about US$910.

Nurul Huda Swapan of the Thakurgaon Potato Growers and Traders Welfare Association said that nine out of the last 15 seasons resulted in losses. "Four of those years were catastrophic. Farmers, traders, and cold storage owners all suffered significant financial losses," he said.

Arman Hossain of the Thakurgaon District Cold Storage Association noted, "Across the country, old potatoes remain unsold in cold storage, keeping prices of new potatoes low."

Mazadul Islam of the Department of Agricultural Extension said that when growers see high profits in one season, many expand potato cultivation the following year, contributing to overproduction and falling prices.

Source: DhakaTribune