Uzbekistan imports 14,000 tonnes of dates in 2025

Uzbekistan imported 13,983 tonnes of dates in 2025, valued at USD 10.3 million, according to the National Statistics Committee. Supplies increased by 3,400 tonnes compared with the previous year. Imports were sourced from 19 countries.
Iran remained the leading supplier, accounting for 11,000 tonnes of total imports. Other key origins included Tunisia with 809.6 tonnes, Turkey with 416 tonnes, Saudi Arabia with 327.9 tonnes, Kazakhstan with 229 tonnes, Azerbaijan with 223.5 tonnes, and the United Arab Emirates with 216.9 tonnes. The remaining countries jointly supplied 768.7 tonnes.
Source: www.uzdaily.uz