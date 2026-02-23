Bangladeshi mango bloom reaches 70% in Chapainawabganj

Mango orchards in Chapainawabganj, Bangladesh's largest mango-producing district, are entering the flowering phase, with around 70% of trees already in bloom. Local agriculture officials report that current temperature and humidity levels are supporting flowering across the district's 37,487 hectares of mango cultivation.

Chapainawabganj produces more than 150 varieties, including Fazli, Kesar, Gopalbhog, and Lengra. The district supplies domestic markets and contributes to seasonal exports, with peak shipments directed to major urban centres such as Dhaka.

Last season, growers reported strong flowering and fruit set, but heavy rainfall during the ripening stage affected output and prices. Many producers faced challenges recovering production costs.

"The weather has been favourable since the start of the season, and we are already seeing many blossoms," said Abdul Matin, a grower from Tikrampu. "If this weather continues for another 10 days, we expect even more blossoms."

Another farmer, Abdur Rakib, said around 70% of trees have bloomed and orchard management activities are ongoing, including pesticide application and irrigation. He added that higher prices for fertilisers, pesticides, and labour have increased production costs compared with last year.

Growers have called for policy support, citing limited incentives relative to staple crops. "If the government provides incentives for mango growers, we will be more motivated to invest in improving production," said Mukul Hossain, a farmer from Arambagh, who also called for improved regulation of input prices and access to agricultural loans.

Dr. Yassin Ali, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Chapainawabganj, confirmed the current flowering rate and noted that field inspections are underway. Extension services are advising on balanced fertilisation, irrigation, and disease prevention. Many orchards have applied fungicides and pesticides to protect blossoms, and officials are promoting environmentally friendly practices to support pollination.

"If the weather remains favourable and there is no extreme change in temperature or weather conditions, this year's yield could be as good as last year's," Dr Ali said.

Agricultural experts note that excessive fog, early rainfall, or sudden temperature fluctuations during the post-bloom period could affect fruit set. Weather stability over the coming weeks will influence final production levels in the district.

