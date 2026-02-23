Pakistan mango bag use nears 10 million units

Mango bag usage in Pakistan is projected to approach 10 million units in 2026 as export prices for protected fruit increase by around 70 per cent. The protective bags, introduced by the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company, are designed to reduce post-harvest losses, improve fruit quality, and support access to higher-value export markets.

Pakistan produces approximately 1.8 million tons of mangoes annually, with about 150 000 tons, or 8.3 per cent, exported. Losses linked to pests, blemishes, and handling issues limit export performance and returns.

The fruit-protection bags cover hanging mangoes for 30 to 45 days, protecting against fruit flies, dust, and sunburn and reducing pesticide applications. Improved visual quality and cleanliness have supported placement in export markets such as Europe, America, and Japan.

In international trade, a 5 kg pack of non-bagged mangoes sells at around US$17 to US$18. The same volume of bagged fruit can reach up to US$30, representing an increase of about 70 per cent.

"This mango protection method has proved a breakthrough for growers and exporters alike," said Khawar Nadeem, Manager Agri Products PHDEC.

The initiative started as a pilot project. "We started by distributing 150,000 bags among 25 to 30 growers in Sindh and Punjab. Gradually, as farmers saw the difference in quality and prices, their response changed," Khawar said.

In 2022, 200,000 bags were distributed free of charge in Punjab and Sindh. The same quantity was distributed in 2023 and 2024. By 2025, growers and exporters procured one million bags independently, indicating commercial uptake.

"Looking ahead, usage is projected to surge to nearly 10 million bags in the coming season, reflecting strong industry confidence in the technique," Khawar said.

The bags are currently imported from China at around 6 Pakistani rupees per unit. Stakeholders have suggested local manufacturing to reduce costs and improve access, particularly for smaller growers.

Pakistan ranks as the fifth-largest mango producer globally, and mango remains the country's second-largest fruit crop within its horticulture export portfolio.

