Bangladesh's char lands deliver strong winter crop harvest in Rangpur

Harvesting of winter crops in the char areas of the Rangpur Agricultural Region is underway, with growers reporting high yields and active market sales. Production during the Rabi season is taking place on more than 82,000 hectares of char lands across Rangpur, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, and Nilphamari.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, early varieties of groundnut, potato, onion, vegetables, and pumpkin are being harvested, with the process expected to continue until May. Additional Director Krishibid Md Shirajul Islam stated that crop production on char lands supports local incomes under challenging conditions. "This season, char people have cultivated various types of winter crops, mostly adopting intercropping and mixed-relay methods and applying organic fertilizers, producing healthier and more nutritious crops," he said.

Crops cultivated on char lands and dried riverbeds include potato, sweet pumpkin, squash, brinjal, onion, garlic, green chili, gourd, bitter gourd, carrot, banana, cauliflower, and cabbage. Annual production is estimated at around 600,000 metric tonnes with a value of approximately Taka 1,200 crore, equivalent to around US$ 110 million.

Deputy Director Dr. Md. Abu Sayem stated that cultivation on char lands has increased annually. Areas along the Brahmaputra, Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Ghaghat, Jamuna, and Kartoa rivers are being used for multi-crop production.

Farmers in villages including Purbo Mohipur, Paschim Mohipur, and Kolkond report ongoing harvest activities. Shahinur Islam and Fancy Begum cultivated pumpkin, khira, green chili, and maize on 0.8 hectares of the dried Teesta riverbed. "I have already sold harvested 'Khira', pumpkin, and other crops at Taka one-lakh," said Shahinur. He expects a net return of around Taka two lakh, approximately US$ 1,800, after expenses.

Other growers, including Anwar Hossain and Aminul Islam, reported similar crop portfolios on 0.8-hectare plots. Ummey Kulsum stated: "Like many other char people, we are also getting repeated bumper production of our cultivated various crops on char lands during the winter to earn better profits and enrich our fortunes, along with keeping the char economy alive."

The current harvest period is also aligned with Ramadan and precedes Eid-ul-Fitr, supporting seasonal household income flows in the region.

Source: BSS News