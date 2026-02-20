South Africa ships first plums to China under new protocol

South Africa has completed its first export of plums to China under the stone fruit protocol signed in October last year. The shipment follows an agreement concluded by the Minister of Agriculture and Leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen.

This week, Steenhuisen saw off the first consignment of South African plums, including African Delight and Ruby Star varieties, destined for China. The shipment is part of the broader agreement opening the Chinese market to South African stone fruit, including plums, peaches, nectarines, apricots, and prunes.

According to the Democratic Alliance, the export demonstrates that the protocol is now operational. Cherry and blueberry export protocols to China are also expected to be implemented.

The first plum shipment reflects the implementation of the market access agreement for farmers, exporters, and agricultural workers. The consignment was processed and prepared for export following the required procedures under the new protocol.

Rapid implementation of trade agreements is a factor in perishable supply chains, where timing, logistics, and market responsiveness influence returns, employment stability, and export positioning.

By expanding into the Chinese market, South Africa adds diversification beyond traditional destinations. The agreement is positioned as part of a strategy to reduce exposure to external trade disruptions.

The stone fruit protocol with China is expected to generate additional export value in the coming years, support employment on farms, and contribute to activity across the value chain, including transport, packaging, and logistics.

The Democratic Alliance stated it will continue to support measures aimed at expanding market access, reducing administrative barriers, and growing the agricultural economy, linking export growth to rural employment and sector development.

