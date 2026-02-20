Bali mangosteen exports rise 700% ahead of Lunar New Year

Ahead of the Lunar New Year on 17 February 2026, export demand for Balinese mangosteens increased to supply mainland China, where the fruit is used in traditional gift baskets.

According to Bali quarantine data, mangosteen exports rose by 700 per cent compared to December 2025. Between 01 January and 09 February 2026, 79.5 tons were exported, compared with 9.7 tons in December 2025.

In China, mangosteens are associated with wealth, progress, and good health and are commonly included in Chinese New Year gift parcels.

Bali Quarantine Chief Heri Yuwono stated that the export increase represents a step towards expanding the global market for one of Indonesia's fruit commodities. He said the export process follows the bilateral protocol for mangosteen shipments to China. "Handling is carried out in accordance with the protocol and ensures traceability, so that Indonesian agricultural products can compete in the global market," Heri Yuwono said on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

Quarantine officers verify that exported mangosteens meet destination requirements, including checks for mealybugs, fruit flies, shell lice, and snails. Supervision is maintained to ensure product compliance and safety standards.

Yuwono added that the rise in exports aligns with the Government's Go Export Program, which aims to increase agricultural and fishery exports. "The Go Export program is also in line with President Prabowo Subianto's Asta Cita Guidelines to promote industrialization and increase economic added value," he said.

Data from Best Trust, the Barantin Electronic System for Transaction and Utility Service Technology, show that 42 mangosteen export certifications were issued during the period, with a total value of Rp 2.6 billion, equivalent to approximately US$ 165,000. Despite the increase compared to December 2025, total annual exports were lower than the previous year's 356.5 tons, which were supported by 131 certifications.

The year-on-year decline was attributed to lower productivity, seasonal changes, and extreme weather conditions. This year, adverse weather led to flower drop, reducing crop volumes and affecting both harvest and export performance.

