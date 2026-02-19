Patuakhali in Bangladesh targets higher mango output on expanded area

Mango orchards across Patuakhali district are entering the budding stage as spring begins, with growers and officials anticipating higher production. Bud development has been reported in several upazilas, including Sadar, Baufal, Dashmina, Galachipa, Kalapara, Dumki, and Mirzaganj.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, mango cultivation covered 680 hectares last year, with output reaching 17,000 metric tons and an average yield of 25 metric tons per hectare. For the current season, the planted area has increased to 705 hectares, with a production target of 17,625 metric tons. Authorities indicate that output may exceed this target if current weather conditions continue.

Officials attribute the outlook to a milder winter and stable weather, which supported bud formation. Farmers have also followed technical guidance on fertiliser management, orchard maintenance, and pest and disease control.

Abdul Karim, a farmer from Madanpura union in Baufal upazila, said, "This year, there are more buds on the trees than before. If the weather remains good, I expect higher production."

Nurul Islam from Kanakdia union in the same upazila stated, "With regular advice from the agriculture office, the trees are doing very well."

The main varieties cultivated in the district include Amrapali, Himsagar, Langra, and Gopalbhog. Amrapali has gained adoption due to its yield potential and market demand.

The Department of Agricultural Extension has implemented measures to support production, including the distribution of improved seedlings, disease management support, and the promotion of agricultural technologies. Training and technical assistance are being provided to farmers to support orchard establishment and productivity improvement.

Dr. Mohammad Amanul Islam, Deputy Director of the Patuakhali Agricultural Extension Department, said, "Last year, 17,000 metric tons of mangoes were produced on 680 hectares of land. This year, cultivation has increased to 705 hectares with an estimated production of 17,625 metric tons. Given the favorable weather, we expect to surpass the target."

If weather conditions remain stable, the district is expected to record higher mango production this season.

Source: BSS News