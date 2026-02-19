Iraq completes first maritime export of locally grown tomatoes

Iraq has finalized its first maritime export shipment of domestically grown tomatoes, with cargo departing from Basra province to Gulf markets.

Aqeel Jawad, director of the exporting firm, told Shafaq News that the consignment will depart the Safwan crossing on February 19 using four refrigerated trucks, each carrying more than 17 tons. The shipment will then be transported onward by sea to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Jawad stated that the export was made possible by a seasonal surplus in production and improved product quality meeting international standards.

Source: Shafaq News