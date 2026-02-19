Modern vegetable storage facility with 15,500 tonnes capacity opens in Atyrau

A new logistics and storage center, ITC WEST, has been launched in the Atyrau region, Kazakhstan, featuring a vegetable storage facility with a total capacity of 15,500 tonnes, the first of its scale and technological level in Western Kazakhstan. The project aims to strengthen regional agro-logistics and stabilize prices for key food products.

The center occupies 30 hectares and includes five railway tracks, a container yard, Class "A" warehouses covering 5,400 m², production facilities, and the 8,200 m² vegetable storage.

The storage facility has 28 temperature-controlled chambers ranging from –25 °C to +25 °C, equipped with automated systems for temperature, humidity, ventilation, and microclimate management. Energy-efficient engineering ensures reliable and cost-effective operation.

A special feature of the center is a banana ripening chamber, allowing bananas to be gradually ripened according to market demand and released at optimal quality.

Source: www.gov.kz