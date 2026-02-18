Azerbaijan’s fruit and vegetable exports rise in January 2026

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 60,692 tonnes of fruits and vegetables worth $79.7 million, marking an increase of 31.7% in value and 4.5% in volume compared to the same period in 2025, according to the State Customs Committee via ABC.AZ. Fruits and vegetables accounted for 29.7% of the country's non-oil exports.

Potatoes: 189 tonnes exported, worth $65,000, up 96.6% in value and 67.3% in volume from January 2025. Potato exports remain a minor part of total export revenues.

Tomatoes: 12,142 tonnes exported, valued at $13.65 million, down 7% in volume and 7.3% in value from the previous year (January 2025: 13,040 tonnes, $14.72 million). Tomatoes represented 0.61% of total exports and 5.09% of non-oil exports.

Persimmons: 26,693 tonnes exported, worth $22.3 million, up 16% in value and 2.2% in volume year-on-year (January 2025: 26,114 tonnes, $19.29 million).

Source: abc.az