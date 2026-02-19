Australian macadamias gain ground in India after tariff cuts

Australian macadamias are gaining traction in India, supported by increasing demand, stronger trade engagement, and improved market access conditions.

Australian Macadamias recently attended MEWA India 2026, the country's largest nuts and dried fruit trade show, hosted by the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council India. The event provided an opportunity to connect directly with food and beverage trade representatives and assess market sentiment. Interest in premium ingredients and product innovation was evident across the sector.

© Australian Macadamia Society

Tariff conditions have improved for Australian growers. Duties on Australian macadamias were reduced from 30 per cent to 9 per cent from 1 January 2026, with a pathway to zero tariffs by 1 January 2028. The lower tariff structure enhances competitiveness and supports export development in the Indian market.

At MEWA India, growth in café culture and interest in premium food experiences were noted as key consumer trends. Expansion in local coffee roasting and specialty café formats is creating new applications for macadamias in menu development, including desserts and snack offerings. Planning is underway for the next Australian Macadamia Festival in Mumbai later this year, with concepts emerging from discussions held at the trade show.

Trade discussions also highlighted opportunities across multiple segments. These include value-added bakery applications such as cookies, pastries, fillings, and toppings, as well as premium snack formats. Growth in quick service restaurants and delivery-focused foodservice models, including ultra-fast delivery platforms, is also creating additional channels for macadamias.

India's combination of tariff reductions, evolving retail formats, and changing consumer preferences positions the market as an area of focus for future export growth.

© Australian Macadamia SocietyFor more information:

Australian Macadamia Society

Tel: +61 2 6622 4933

Email: [email protected]

www.australianmacadamias.org