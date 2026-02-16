Uzbekistan expands intensive orchards and vineyards under 2024–2025 development programme

In 2024–2025, Uzbekistan implemented large-scale horticultural projects, exceeding initial planting targets and accelerating export-oriented production.

Across the country, 43,200 hectares of modern intensive orchards and vineyards were planned. In practice, 44,200 hectares were established, surpassing the target. As a result, 33,000 people gained permanent and seasonal employment.

The projects are expected to enable annual production of up to 800,000 tonnes of fruit. From 2027 onwards, fruit exports are projected to reach USD 550 million.

In addition, 53,100 hectares of unproductive and outdated orchards and vineyards were reconstructed during 2024–2025. Of this area, 23,500 hectares were replanted with modern intensive orchards and vineyards.

Regional developments

In 2025, 2,100 hectares of land were developed in the Sokh district. Intensive orchards were established on 500 hectares, including 300 hectares planted with apples and raspberries and 200 hectares with apricots.

In the Termez district, 2,000 hectares were scheduled for intensive orchards and vineyards. The first stage covered 163.9 hectares of newly established intensive orchards.

In the Ohangaron district, 309 hectares of intensive vineyards were planted with the US-origin "Avatar" grape variety. Average yields for this variety currently reach 20–25 tonnes per hectare (200–250 centners).

Similarly, in the Kuva district, 60 hectares of intensive vineyards were established using the same high-yielding "Avatar" variety. Energy-efficient and high-performance technologies were introduced as part of the project. Inter-row planting of pumpkins on these vineyards produced 600 tonnes of additional output in the current year. The project created 120 permanent jobs.

The establishment of modern orchards and vineyards will continue nationwide in 2026. Implementation has already begun and is progressing across all regions.

