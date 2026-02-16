Vietnamese Tet demand lifts prices for odd-numbered banana bunches

Banana trading in Vietnam has intensified ahead of Tet 2026, with demand focused on odd-numbered bunches used in the traditional five-fruit tray for ancestral worship. At markets in Hanoi and other northern locations, prices for green bananas have increased compared to normal trading periods.

In some cases, bunches with one additional banana have risen from VND550,000 to more than VND1 million per bunch, equivalent to approximately US$23 to US$41. A 28-banana bunch is reported at below VND350,000, while 29-banana bunches have reached VND1 million. Odd-numbered bunches are traded at multiples of the price for even-numbered fruit, depending on presentation and size.

"I had to check with six vendors before finding a bunch with 29 bananas. The others only had bunches with 28," said Dao Thi Lien, who purchased a 29-banana bunch for VND1 million at a market in Dinh Cong, Hanoi.

At Dai Tu Market, vendor Vu Ngoc Ngan said pricing reflects both count and appearance. "The price also depends on the appearance of the bunch. A perfect odd-numbered bunch with large, unblemished bananas can easily sell for over VND1 million," she said. At her stall, even-numbered bunches range from VND100,000 to VND250,000 each. Odd-numbered bunches with 15, 17, or 19 bananas sell for VND300,000 to VND400,000. Bunches of 25 bananas are priced around VND550,000, 27-banana bunches at VND600,000, and 29-banana bunches at VND700,000. The fruit is locally grown in northern regions.

Southern green bananas marketed online follow a weight-based pricing model. In Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Bui Thi Linh said: "Our premium southern bananas cost VND55,000 per kilogram." This equals about US$2.25 per kilogram. "A bunch weighs around three kilograms, so one costs about VND165,000." A box containing three to four bunches, or nine to 10 kilograms, is priced at VND400,000.

Some online sellers offer bulk rates at VND35,000 per kilogram for full boxes. Between the 25th and 27th days of the lunar month, Linh reported shipping approximately 300 boxes and indicated limited remaining stock before the order cut-off.

Northern bananas continue to record high transactional volumes during the Tet period, reflecting consumer preference for odd-numbered bunches for altar use.

Source: Vietnam.net