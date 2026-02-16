Jammu and Kashmir CA storage holds 60% of apple crop volumes

Controlled atmosphere cold storage facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, India, are supporting apple marketing strategies, with around 60 per cent of stored volumes yet to be released. Industry estimates indicate that approximately 40 per cent of apples placed in CA units have entered the market, while the remaining 60 per cent is being held in anticipation of improved demand and price stability.

Growers report that extended storage without quality deterioration has reduced pressure to sell during peak harvest. "Earlier, we were forced to sell everything immediately after harvest when prices were low," said Abdul Rashid, an orchardist from south Kashmir. "This year, the apples we kept in cold storage fetched much better rates as there was no demand in the main season. It has covered our input costs and given us real profit."

According to growers, limited in-season demand led to high utilisation of CA facilities. With demand now improving, apples released from storage are generating higher returns. "The apples released from CA units got handsome returns. With festivals and the marriage season approaching, we expect demand to rise further and prices to improve," said Ghulam Nabi from Sopore.

Market observers state that controlled atmosphere storage supports supply management by distributing volumes over a longer marketing window. Gradual releases can reduce pressure from peak harvest volumes and support price levels. Growers highlight that the ability to determine the timing of sales has shifted bargaining dynamics. "Cold storage has given us control over when to sell," growers said. "Instead of middlemen dictating prices, farmers can now wait for the right time."

Improved returns from stored apples are being reinvested in sprays, packaging, and farm practices, according to orchardists. Stakeholders indicate that extending CA capacity to more remote fruit-producing areas could provide similar opportunities to smaller growers.

"Cold storage is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity for apple farming," said one orchard owner. "It protects our hard work and ensures fair value for our produce." He added that controlled storage allows volumes to be aligned with market demand rather than sold in bulk at harvest.

With a majority of the crop still in storage and demand expected to strengthen, CA facilities are playing an increasing role in supply regulation and income management within the region's apple sector.

Source: Kashmir Life