Quarantine pests detected in berries, citrus and vegetables across Russian regions

On 7 February 2026, specialists of the Amur Rosselkhoznadzor detected the western flower thrips (Frankliniella occidentalis) in a 114 kg consignment of fresh raspberries imported from China. Since the beginning of the year, seven infected raspberry shipments have been identified, totaling 700 kg.

In the Krasnodar region, 21.2 tonnes of grapefruits from Turkey were inspected on 30 January at the port of Novorossiysk. Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of Mediterranean fruit fly (Ceratitis capitata). The consignment was fumigated.

In the Orenburg region, authorities prevented the entry of 204.8 tonnes of high-risk fruit and vegetables from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan between 1 January and 4 February. The consignments, including grapes, tomatoes, pomegranates, and persimmons, were found infected with dodder (Cuscuta spp.), Comstock mealybug (Pseudococcus comstocki), and South American tomato leafminer (Tuta absoluta). In one case, 20.7 tonnes of persimmons from Uzbekistan were banned due to the Comstock mealybug. Since the start of the year, this pest has been detected five times in imported produce, affecting 94.5 tonnes.

In Altai Krai, seven vegetable consignments totaling 107 tonnes were denied entry in January due to invalid phytosanitary certificates and labeling discrepancies. The shipments were returned to exporters.

Between 1 and 30 January, the Amur laboratory tested more than 1,200 tonnes of cabbage of seven varieties imported from China. No quarantine pests were detected.

In the Transbaikal region, 583 tonnes of cabbage were imported from China in January, up from 382 tonnes in the same period last year. Western flower thrips were detected in two cases, and 2.1 tonnes of cabbage were disinfected.

