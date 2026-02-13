Vietnamese green banana prices rise ahead of Lunar New Year

Green bananas, a traditional component of five-fruit offering trays in Vietnam, have recorded higher prices in Nghe An province ahead of the Lunar New Year. However, despite rising prices, traders report slower purchasing activity.

On February 13, corresponding to the 26th day of the Lunar New Year calendar, markets in Vinh City displayed increased banana supply, mainly honey bananas and royal bananas. At Coi Market in Vinh Loc ward, the number of banana stalls expanded to around 10 additional vendors compared to a usual single stall during non-peak periods.

Ms. Trinh Thi Lien, a trader from Tam Dong commune, said she only sells bananas on three occasions annually. "The bananas I sell are local bananas, gathered from neighboring communes. The fruits aren't uniform, and the skin isn't shiny, but they're ripe, clean, and safe. This Tet holiday, I'm bringing about 100 bunches to the market, selling them from the 25th to the 29th of Tet. Compared to last year, the import price of bananas has increased by about 10-15%. However, the price increase doesn't mean they're easy to sell. Bananas are scarce, but demand is slow, especially on hot days when the bananas spoil quickly, and traders are very worried about the risks."

Traders attribute higher prices to reduced supply following heavy rain and natural disasters in 2025, which damaged banana-growing areas supplying the Tet market. Crops experienced stem breakage, fruit rot, and quality issues.

Mr. Nguyen Van Manh, a banana trader in Yen Xuan commune, said: "This year, many banana-growing regions for Tet (Lunar New Year) have been severely affected by storms, resulting in a shortage of supply. Each bunch of bananas has increased in price by 150,000 - 200,000 VND, not including the increased transportation costs."

Current market prices range from 150,000 to 650,000 VND per bunch, equivalent to approximately US$6.00 to US$26.00, depending on size and appearance. Bunches with odd numbers, such as 15, 17, or 19 bananas, command higher prices due to cultural preferences.

Consumers report adjusting purchasing decisions. "Bananas are both expensive and difficult to choose a satisfactory bunch, so I've switched to buying pomelos and oranges to put on the five-fruit offering," said Mr. Tran Van Hoang from Truong Vinh ward.

Some retailers have introduced specialty products such as "Buddha's hand" bananas, priced between 300,000 and 700,000 VND per bunch, or approximately US$12.00 to US$28.00. Traders indicate that while prices are elevated, turnover remains cautious due to quality variability and weather conditions.

