Himachal apple growers join nationwide farmers strike

The Himachal Apple Growers Association in India, together with CITU and the Himachal Kisan Sabha, participated in a nationwide farmers and workers strike on Thursday (12 February). Local units of the association organised protests at district and block levels across major apple-producing areas in Himachal Pradesh.

In Rohru, farmers and orchardists from Jubbal, Kotkhai, Rohru, and Chuhara gathered at the bus stand. Speakers addressed the issue of farmer and worker coordination, citing ongoing challenges in agriculture and horticulture linked to current policy conditions.

During the protests, participants called for the repeal of four labour codes described as "anti-worker", an end to the eviction of farmers from land and homes, allocation of cultivable land to landless farmers, withdrawal of tariff policies and Free Trade Agreements considered unfavourable to farmers, and the imposition of import duties on foreign apples. They also demanded implementation of a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price for all crops and compensation for losses resulting from natural disasters and development projects.

Sanjay Chauhan, Convener and Chief of the Himachal Apple Growers Association, addressed the gathering and outlined the objectives of the strike. He stated that "policy makers and the central government are focused on protecting the interests of large corporate houses, while the rights of farmers, workers and the common people are being consistently sidelined."

Chauhan added, "Policies that weaken the agriculture and horticulture sectors will ultimately have an adverse impact on the rural economy and the country's food security."

He described the demands as "just and legitimate" and called on the government to respond to the concerns raised by farmers and workers. He further indicated that if no action is taken, the agitation would continue and broaden.

The Himachal Apple Growers Association stated that demonstrations will persist until decisions are taken on the listed demands. The organisation also called on farmers and orchardists in the state to coordinate their efforts in response to the current policy environment.

