Taiwan supports Taitung pineapple sugar apple exports with subsidies

Taiwan's Agriculture and Food Agency has introduced export and processing subsidies as Taitung's pineapple sugar apple harvest enters its peak period. The initiative aims to support sales and manage supply during mid-February to early March, when output is highest.

According to official data, Taitung remains the primary production area for pineapple sugar apples. Planting area reached approximately 2,454 hectares last year, with production of 12,761 tons. Exports accounted for around 60% of total output.

The agency is working with e-commerce platforms to broaden domestic sales channels, including Lunar New Year gift boxes and corporate bulk purchases. Subsidies are being provided for consolidated export shipments and processing costs. The support program also encourages value-added processing in order to diversify product formats and extend shelf life.

At a recent event in Taitung, the agency's Eastern Region Branch outlined three measures to stabilise supply and sales. These include expanding export channels, strengthening domestic distribution, and promoting diversified processing. Farmers are encouraged to develop fruit puree, fillings, ice products, and noodles based on pineapple sugar apples.

The agency stated that subsidies cover both processing and export freight costs. It also indicated that corporate group purchases and multiple domestic marketing channels are expected to support overall sales performance.

Market participants have raised concerns regarding weakening export demand and pressure on farmgate returns. "Growers face weaker export demand and falling prices paid to farmers," Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩) said. She urged the agriculture ministry to hold weekly meetings to monitor sales volumes and prices to keep farm prices stable.

DPP Legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) noted that the fruit ripens quickly and may increase market supply after the Lunar New Year holiday. He called on the agency to monitor prices and activate market adjustment mechanisms if required to protect growers' income.

The current measures are positioned as part of ongoing efforts to balance supply, maintain export volumes, and support domestic consumption during the peak harvest window in Taiwan's main pineapple sugar apple-producing region.

