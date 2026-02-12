Vietnamese exporters face new Chinese registration requirements

Vietnam's Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has announced new declaration management requirements introduced by China's General Administration of Customs for foreign enterprises exporting agricultural products to China.

Under the updated rules, 2,589 products across 20 product groups must be registered and accompanied by a confirmation letter from the competent authority prior to export. The categories include aquatic products, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, and nuts. The list is based on quarantine risk assessments of imported agricultural products and aligns with international practice.

According to Ngo Xuan Nam, Deputy Director of the SPS Office, exporters of products on the mandatory list must fully and accurately declare either the registration number in China or the foreign enterprise registration number on the customs declaration form. In cases where a single declaration includes multiple items, the registration number must be declared separately for each enterprise corresponding to each item.

The publication of a defined product list and enterprise registration requirement reflects China's approach to strengthened traceability and oversight. Exporters are advised to review product eligibility, registration documentation, and declared information to avoid delays in customs clearance.

The SPS Office has requested specialised management agencies to coordinate guidance for businesses in relevant sectors. Exporters shipping agricultural products to China are being urged to update compliance procedures, standardise documentation, and adjust declaration processes in line with the new requirements.

The measures apply to products destined for the Chinese market and require full compliance at the documentation stage prior to shipment.

Source: Saigon News