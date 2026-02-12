South Africa signs zero-tariff trade framework with China

South Africa has signed a Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Prosperity with China, setting the basis for expanded bilateral trade and future zero-tariff access for South African exports.

The agreement was signed by South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, and China's Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, during a Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting. South Africa becomes the 33rd African country to conclude such a framework with China. The framework is non-binding and will be followed by negotiations on an Early Harvest Agreement, expected to be finalised by the end of March 2026. Once concluded, the agreement will provide zero-tariff access for South African exports to the Chinese market.

According to the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition, the framework covers cooperation in trade, investment, new energy, and multilateral engagement. Both governments stated that implementation will align with World Trade Organization principles and domestic development objectives.

"This agreement will enhance trade with the People's Republic of China while increasing exports and rebuilding our industrial capacity," Minister Tau said.

The two countries aim to expand bilateral trade, including South African agricultural exports and manufactured goods. South Africa currently exports citrus fruit and rooibos tea to China. Officials indicated that further opportunities may arise in sectors such as mining, agriculture, renewable energy, and technology.

"As China–South Africa relations continue to deepen, new opportunities emerge for South African businesses seeking to enter the Chinese market," Minister Tau said.

As part of the implementation, China will send an inward buying mission to South Africa and has invited participation in the 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2026. South Africa has also been invited to a steel investment promotion event.

China remains a major source of direct investment in South Africa, with automotive investments contributing to employment. South African companies are also expanding their interest in the Chinese market.

The government stated that negotiations will include provisions aimed at protecting sensitive sectors and safeguarding industrial capacity.

The signing follows the imposition of 30 per cent duties by the United States on certain South African exports. China is South Africa's second-largest trading partner.

"These outcomes should provide a strong foundation for a mutually beneficial partnership and for our respective private sectors to do more business together," Minister Tau said.

Source: Peoples Dispatch