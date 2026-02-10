Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

Uzbekistan registers new grapefruit variety O‘zbegim

Researchers at Tashkent State Agrarian University have developed a new grapefruit variety named O'zbegim, which has been officially entered into the State Register of Breeding Achievements of the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

Before the development of this variety, grapefruit in Uzbekistan was considered an exotic fruit and was mainly imported. The new variety is the result of long-term breeding work by local scientists and is fully adapted to the country's climatic conditions.

The registration was carried out in accordance with the Law on Breeding Achievements and grants the breeder exclusive rights to use the variety. To obtain legal protection, the grapefruit met the required criteria of novelty, distinctiveness, uniformity, and stability, confirming its uniqueness at the national level.

Source: www.uzdaily.uz

Related Articles → See More