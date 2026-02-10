NZ develops fermented shiitake extracts for Chinese market

New Zealand researchers are developing fermentation-based methods that could support exports of shiitake mushroom extracts to China. The work involves Massey University Riddet Institute and Alpha Group, which are testing ways to extract bioactive compounds over weeks rather than the months typically required for traditional mushroom cultivation.

The approach uses controlled bioreactors to cultivate and concentrate compounds from mushrooms or plant materials. The process aims to shorten production cycles and improve extraction efficiency for nutraceutical ingredients.

Alpha Group is a biotechnology exporter with existing global sales of Reishi mushroom extracts. The development of fermented shiitake extracts would expand its product range, with a focus on the Chinese market. According to project partners, extracts derived from shiitake mushrooms would form the basis of a new export category.

The current research builds on a partnership between Alpha Group and the Riddet Institute that spans more than 20 years. Over that period, more than $3 million, about US$1.9 million, has been invested in fermentation research and the development of export-focused technologies.

Professor Yihuai Gao, founder of Alpha Group, said demand trends support the initiative.

"The global appetite for functional foods and natural wellness products is growing rapidly, and our shiitake mushroom range positions New Zealand as a credible exporter of high-value, science-backed nutraceuticals that meet this demand. Our goal is to position New Zealand as a global centre of excellence for bioactive research and production."

Professor Paul Moughan, co-founder of the Riddet Institute, said the technology has broader relevance beyond mushrooms. "The institute has a long track record of extracting nutraceuticals from non-traditional sources such as kiwifruit polysaccharides, macadamia nuts, avocado, and even New Zealand ginseng. New Zealand wastes significant volumes of kiwifruit, feijoa, and avocado, all of which contain potent bioactives that are underutilised."

Moughan said the work aligns with wider efforts to adjust horticultural production strategies.

"The new fermentation research is not limited to shiitake mushrooms – the same bioreactor systems could, in principle, be adapted to other crops and food by-products, providing future opportunities to transform horticultural waste into premium nutraceuticals."

The partners state that fermentation systems developed for shiitake mushrooms may also be applied to other horticultural inputs, supporting alternative uses for by-products and surplus material across the sector.

