Pakistani tomato sector faces heavy metal pollution risks

Pakistan's tomato sector is increasingly exposed to risks linked to heavy metal pollution, raising concerns around food safety, farm income stability, and export continuity. Tomatoes are an important crop within the country, with annual production exceeding 569,000 tons and export revenues of more than US$100 million. The crop supports the livelihoods of large numbers of small-scale growers.

According to available information, contamination of agricultural soil and irrigation water has intensified in recent years, particularly in areas affected by industrial activity. The expansion of tanneries in cities such as Sialkot, Kasur, and Lahore has led to the release of heavy metals into surrounding canals and fields. Hazardous elements, including chromium, cadmium, and lead, are taken up by tomato plants and can accumulate in the edible portion of the fruit.

Tahir Naqqash, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan, said tomatoes are especially vulnerable due to plant characteristics. "The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that tomatoes have a relatively high metal translocation factor, making them particularly susceptible to accumulating these toxic metals," he said. Naqqash also warned that growers could see yield reductions of up to 50 per cent alongside declines in fruit quality.

He noted that contamination levels recorded in certain production areas exceed permissible thresholds defined by international standards, including those of the Codex Alimentarius Commission and the European Union. This may affect both domestic food safety and the competitiveness of Pakistani tomato exports. "The risks extend beyond trade," Naqqash said, referring to potential public health concerns linked to local consumption of contaminated produce.

Research efforts are underway to explore alternatives to conventional remediation methods. According to Naqqash, a collaborative system is being developed together with Shenyang Normal University in China, focusing on biological approaches to soil detoxification. The work involves the combined use of microbes and plants to limit the uptake of cadmium, which is identified as a key pollutant in industrial zones.

The objective is to prevent cadmium from entering tomato plants and accumulating in fruit tissue. Naqqash said his participation in a training program on ecological and green development at Shenyang Normal University last year contributed to the project's direction. "It made me consider not only how to remove heavy metals from soil but also how to manage the residues after the bioremediation process," he said. He added that recovered metals could potentially be reused for processing applications.

The ongoing research aims to address production risks linked to contamination while maintaining output levels and market access for the tomato sector.

