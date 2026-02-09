Punjab plans potato exports after 12 million ton harvest

Punjab is preparing to enter export markets for potatoes following a larger harvest in the current season. Potato production in the province has increased by 25 per cent year on year, reaching a record 12 million tons.

According to a statement, the Punjab government is pursuing agricultural cooperation with Kazakhstan as a first step toward overseas market access. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has requested approval from the prime minister to allow exports, with the stated aim of preventing wastage linked to the larger crop.

Discussions on export arrangements are expected to progress during meetings between a Kazakh delegation currently visiting Pakistan and the Punjab government. Provincial authorities are also in ongoing contact with federal officials to coordinate export-related measures.

The government said efforts are focused on opening new export destinations to support price stability and improve farm returns. The chief minister stated that Kazakhstan would be the initial market, with additional international agricultural markets to follow.

She said the record harvest should not be sold at low prices and that growers should not be exposed solely to intermediaries or market pressures. According to her comments, provincial actions are being coordinated with the federal government to improve outcomes for farmers and ensure the larger crop translates into income rather than losses.

In a social media post, the chief minister said work is underway to support price stability and fair compensation for growers through access to external markets. She added that progress has already been made on potential exports to Kazakhstan.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani is scheduled to hold meetings in Islamabad next week to continue discussions related to potato exports and federal approvals.

The proposed export program is positioned as a response to higher volumes in the domestic market, with officials indicating that market access outside Pakistan could help absorb surplus supply and support on-farm pricing.

