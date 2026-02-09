FAO supports sustainable apricot production in Tajikistan

With support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Tajikistan is working to develop a more sustainable apricot production sector under the "One Country, One Priority Product" (OCOP) initiative, FAO Tajikistan reported. Around 10% of the world's apricot orchards are located in Tajikistan, but the sector faces challenges such as outdated production methods and climate risks.

As part of the OCOP initiative, a series of national training programs will start in February and run until the end of March. The trainings will be delivered both online and in person and will target all participants along the apricot value chain. The programs are being implemented by FAO in cooperation with the local organization Nexigol Mushovir.

The training focuses on climate-resilient and innovative production practices, including modern agronomic techniques, efficient resource use, post-harvest handling, and improved coordination within the sector. In parallel, FAO is supporting longer-term sector development through value chain analysis, the creation of a national task force, and the development of modernization strategies.

Participants include representatives of government institutions, farmers, research and civil organizations, cooperatives, processors, exporters, and industry associations. Tajikistan selected apricots as its priority product due to their economic importance, cultural value, and strong potential for processing and export development.

