EAEU approves zero import duties on selected fruits for Kazakhstan

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved the temporary elimination of import customs duties on selected fruits for Kazakhstan, according to BAQ.KZ. The measure will remain in effect until 15 May 2026.

Duty-free import quotas were set at 500 tonnes for sour cherries, 3,000 tonnes for apricots, 1,500 tonnes for sweet cherries, and 1,500 tonnes for plums. The decision aims to support market supply within the EAEU member states.

In addition, the EEC Council agreed to provide financial support for joint agricultural cooperation projects among enterprises from EAEU countries, following the adoption of relevant amendments to the union's legal framework.

Source: forbes.kz